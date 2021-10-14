Handshake Price Tops $0.20 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $84.44 million and approximately $929,781.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.73 or 0.06670975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00321188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.62 or 0.01046012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.14 or 0.00468532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00339101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00300312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004877 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,547,606 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

