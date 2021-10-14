Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

TSE HDI opened at C$37.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$793.40 million and a PE ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$23.10 and a 1 year high of C$40.80.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. Research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

HDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.92.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

