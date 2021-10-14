HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Cut by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,669,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,557 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 5.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 1.46% of HCA Healthcare worth $965,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.86. 22,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,049. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

