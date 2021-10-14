Head-To-Head Analysis: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) vs. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Singular Genomics Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 60.78 $29.40 million ($0.43) -55.98 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -72.96% -40.90% -12.78% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.73%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 128.59%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

