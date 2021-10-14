Head-To-Head Analysis: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 3.68 $246.18 million $7.69 16.28 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 22.78% 20.07% 5.69% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walker & Dunlop and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 3 0 2.75 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus price target of $122.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.26%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

