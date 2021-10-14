Head-To-Head Contrast: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppLovin and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92 HUYA 2 2 3 0 2.14

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $83.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.94%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.84%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A HUYA 7.70% 8.80% 6.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 22.58 -$125.19 million N/A N/A HUYA $1.67 billion 1.35 $135.50 million $0.57 16.67

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HUYA beats AppLovin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

