Head-To-Head Contrast: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) versus Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 12.19 $5.71 million $0.14 29.21 VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.73 -$48.18 million $0.16 19.56

Alvopetro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 44.77% 22.26% 15.14% VAALCO Energy 16.82% 20.10% 8.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats VAALCO Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

