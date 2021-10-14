Head-To-Head Review: Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) versus KT (NYSE:KT)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A KT 3.77% 6.12% 2.77%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and KT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A KT $20.28 billion 0.32 $560.71 million $1.14 11.46

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A KT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KT beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

