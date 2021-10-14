Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 281,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,595,883 shares.The stock last traded at $127.27 and had previously closed at $125.54.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 170.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

