Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 231,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DESP opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

