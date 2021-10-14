Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 278.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,135,363.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 675,813 shares of company stock valued at $40,612,341. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.