Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.14 Million in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 632.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 233,155 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 273,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.62. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

