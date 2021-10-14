Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 45,986 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,986 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 13,903.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 61,316 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $3,713,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

