Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of HR stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.60 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

