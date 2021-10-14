HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

