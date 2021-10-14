Helix Price Reaches $0.0053 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Helix has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $191,073.20 and approximately $65.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00032945 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.