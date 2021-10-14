HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

HLLGY opened at $34.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $39.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

