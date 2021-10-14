Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE:HP opened at $31.45 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

