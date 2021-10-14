Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) traded up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Hengan International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEGIF)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

