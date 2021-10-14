Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $2,971,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 581,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after buying an additional 171,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

HES stock opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

