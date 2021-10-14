Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) versus The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Head-To-Head Survey

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of The Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hill-Rom and The Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17 The Beauty Health 0 0 8 0 3.00

Hill-Rom currently has a consensus price target of $141.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.40%. The Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $28.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Given The Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Beauty Health is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Profitability

This table compares Hill-Rom and The Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41% The Beauty Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hill-Rom and The Beauty Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.46 $223.00 million $5.53 27.39 The Beauty Health N/A N/A -$38.91 million N/A N/A

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than The Beauty Health.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats The Beauty Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems. The company also provides HydraFacial CONNECT platform, a three-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards; and system surgical smoke evacuators that vacuums the plume created by laser and electrocautery treatments, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, erbium, and veterinary procedures. Its system surgical smoke evacuators are used by hospitals, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, OB/GYN, veterinarians, and others. In addition, it offers marketing support services. Its products are distributed worldwide through its sales network. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Signal Hill, California with a location in Long Beach, California.

