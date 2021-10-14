Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will announce sales of $155.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.00 million and the highest is $160.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $659.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $670.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $707.38 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $715.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Holley.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.64% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLLY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 110,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,623. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

