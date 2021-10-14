HSBC Downgrades Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) to Hold

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold”.

FQVTF opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

