HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 465 by Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 424.55 ($5.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.20. The company has a market capitalization of £86.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

