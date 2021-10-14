HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $1,580.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000105 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.