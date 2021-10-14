Huber Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of C&F Financial worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 61.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFFI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.49. 6,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,908. C&F Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.83 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

