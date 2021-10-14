Huber Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

THC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

