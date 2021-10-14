Huber Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.1% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,762,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,061. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

