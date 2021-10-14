Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NEE traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $81.72. 235,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,549. The company has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

