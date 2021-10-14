Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

