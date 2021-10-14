Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

ETR BOSS opened at €52.46 ($61.72) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1,380.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.97.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

