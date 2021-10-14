Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

ETR BOSS opened at €52.46 ($61.72) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1,380.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.97.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.