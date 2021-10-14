Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $12.14 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

