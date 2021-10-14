HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.82. HUYA has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HUYA by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 98.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in HUYA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.