HYCON Hits Market Cap of $905,218.79 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 90.6% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $905,218.79 and approximately $367,089.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00042221 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

