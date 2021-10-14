Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.53. 498,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,818. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.