Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. 61,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,172,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyliion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,749,000 after buying an additional 222,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyliion by 313.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.