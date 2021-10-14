HyperDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $249,428.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $10.40 million and $249,428.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044356 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00208676 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093119 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.
About HyperDAO
According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “
Buying and Selling HyperDAO
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.