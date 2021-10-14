Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce sales of $14.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.35 million to $14.82 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $33.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 million to $36.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.96 million, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $203.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.94. 2,335,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,059. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

