I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $71.01

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.01, but opened at $66.10. I-Mab shares last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 1,380 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 43.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

