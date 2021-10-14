Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,267. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

