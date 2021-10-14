ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.76. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICUI opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.