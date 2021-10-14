Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster Sells 879 Shares

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster sold 879 shares of Ideal Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $12,402.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.97. Ideal Power Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.