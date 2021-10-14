IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 235.7% in September

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IF Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp in the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 77.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ opened at $22.25 on Thursday. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

