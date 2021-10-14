Illuvium (ILV) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $441.75 million and $46.75 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.52 or 0.01203836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00121742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00075443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,121.72 or 1.00018779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.41 or 0.06570380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

