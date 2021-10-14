Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Incyte worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 204.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $2,660,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 27.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 53.7% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.94. 10,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

