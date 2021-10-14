Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Short Interest Update

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACQRU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Independence has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

