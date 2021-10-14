Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.21

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 221.21 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 220.40 ($2.88), with a volume of 204192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.40 ($2.85).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53.

In other news, insider Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73). Also, insider Mark Stejbach purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £58,320 ($76,195.45). Insiders have sold 575,568 shares of company stock worth $93,003,537 over the last three months.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.