Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Holdings Lifted by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. Infosys makes up 3.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,206,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Infosys by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 302,533 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 146,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,413. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

