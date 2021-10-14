Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

INFY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 127,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,413. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

