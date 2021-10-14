Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $17.53 on Thursday, hitting $421.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,564. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

